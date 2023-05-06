Left Menu

Man held in 2021 quadruple murder case in Gurugram

Anand Yadav has been arrested on the basis of evidence including circumstantial evidence in the case, Singla added.On August 23, 2021, Rao Rai Singh had allegedly hacked to death three members of his tenants family and his own daughter-in-law.The accused was allegedly enraged over a suspected relationship between his daughter-in-law Sunita 32 and tenant Krishan Kumar Tiwari 42.He attacked the duo and then Krishans wife Anamika 38 and two daughters.While four had died on spot, the three-year-old daughter of Krishan survived.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:50 IST
Man held in 2021 quadruple murder case in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in connection with a quadruple murder incident that took place in Gurugram in 2021, police said on Saturday.

He was identified as Anand Yadav, the son of the main accused in the case Rao Rai Singh, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said here.

He said the man was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

The SP said Yadav was arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy in the case. ''Anand Yadav has been arrested on the basis of evidence including circumstantial evidence in the case,'' Singla added.

On August 23, 2021, Rao Rai Singh had allegedly hacked to death three members of his tenant's family and his own daughter-in-law.

The accused was allegedly enraged over a suspected relationship between his daughter-in-law Sunita (32) and tenant Krishan Kumar Tiwari (42).

He attacked the duo and then Krishan's wife Anamika (38) and two daughters.

While four had died on spot, the three-year-old daughter of Krishan survived. She has been living with her relatives in Delhi.

The accused had himself walked with the murder weapon to a police station to surrender.

Police had arrested Rao Rai Singh and his wife Bimlesh and both were lodged in Bhondsi jail.

On October 5, 2021 Singh committed suicide in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023