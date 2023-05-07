Left Menu

5 killed as bus falls into ditch in UP's Jalaun

PTI | Jalaun | Updated: 07-05-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 17:23 IST
5 killed as bus falls into ditch in UP's Jalaun
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in the district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.

The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to speed up the rescue work and provide adequate treatment to the injured persons.

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32), the SP said, adding that the injured passengers were sent to the Orai Medical College.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023