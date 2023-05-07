Left Menu

Bus mows down two in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:51 IST
Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the Dargah Sharif area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Jawahir (38), a resident of Nanak Pura village in the Risia area, and his uncle Nanke (48) were on their way to Chardaha village to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law, the police said.

On the way, a private bus mowed them down near the Pakdi village. The pair died on the spot, they said. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case against the unidentified bus driver.

