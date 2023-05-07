15 associates of gangster Deepak 'Boxer' arrested in one month: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested 15 associates of gangster Deepak ''Boxer'', who was nabbed in Mexico and brought here on April 5, in the last one month, officials said on Sunday. Among those arrested included two men -- Mehfooz Khan alias Bhura Dalal (47) and his associate Mohd. Junaid (25), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad -- who helped gangster Deepak get a fake passport and other forged documents to flee aboard, they said. The duo had facilitated Deepak to get the fake passport and other documents in the name of Ravi Antil, a resident of Moradabad. On their instance, 15 passports, seven Aadhaar cards, as many PAN cards and six voter ID cards have been recovered, police said. Other arrested accused have been identified as Ravinder Pahal (21), Deepak Pahal (26), Vikram Dahiya (27), Sachin Mann (30), Sandeep Narwal (32), Gavin Grang (30), Amit Gulati (31), Dinesh Mathur (35), Kapil (32), Rohit (28), Vijay Mann (26), Yogesh (30) and Ankesh Lakra (35), they said. According to police, gangster Deepak was nabbed in Mexico and brought to Delhi by a two-member team of the Special Cell and his arrest was termed as the force's first overseas operation. Deepak headed the Gogi gang after the murder of gangster Jitender Gogi in the Rohini court complex in 2021, they added. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said during the 14-day police remand, Deepak was interrogated at length and he disclosed his involvements in more than two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortions. ''During investigation of the cases, his 15 associates were arrested,'' Dhaliwal said.

During his interrogation, Deepak revealed that in 2015, he was introduced to gangster Gogi, who was then evading arrest, by Deepak Bajana. After Gogi was arrested in 2016, his associates planned to get him escaped from the police custody, the official said. ''Gangster Deepak, along with some associates of Gogi, had boarded the bus in which Gogi who was in police custody was travelling, while two cars carrying other gang members followed the Haryana Roadways bus. When the bus reached Sakol, Bahadurgarh, the two cars intercepted it. While a gang member threw red chilli powder in the eyes of police personnel, Deepak, along with others, snatched arms and ammunition from them and freed Gogi,'' Dhaliwal said. According to the officials, gangster Deepak also revealed that in March, 2021, on the directions of Gogi, the gang members, including him, had planned to get Kuldeep Fajja escaped from police custody while he came to GTB Hospital for medical check-up. ''Deepak did the recce of GTB Hospital and organised the logistics. When Fajja was brought for a medical check-up, Deepak and other gang members attacked the police personnel and freed Fajja from their custody. Police fired in retaliation and one of their associates was killed while Ankesh Lakra was injured,'' the special commissioner of police said. Both Deepak and Fajja robbed a bike from there and fled the spot. Later, Fajja was killed in an encounter by the Special Cell, he added.

