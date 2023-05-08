Left Menu

Kerala tourist boat accident: Death toll rises to 22, eight under treatment

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 08-05-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 08:27 IST
The death toll in the tourist boat accident near the Thoovaltheeram beach here has risen to 22, officials said on Monday.

Eight people were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, district officials said.

The boat, which was carrying more than 30 people, capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard teams have reached the spot and a search operation for the missing persons is underway, the officials said.

A senior district official told PTI that all the 22 people whose bodies have been recovered have been identified.

''We have requested the help of all agencies. NDRF and Coast Guard teams have already reached the spot. We have also sought the Navy's help,'' the official said.

The exact number of people in the capsized vessel is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

During the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will visit the accident site, where the rescue operations are being coordinated by ministers P A Mohammed Riyas and V Abdurahiman.

The state government has announced a day of mourning on Monday and cancelled all official events as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the accident.

