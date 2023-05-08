Left Menu

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 08-05-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 12:05 IST
Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 100 people were killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan's restive region of Darfur, according to the Sudan's Doctors Syndicate.

Hospitals were still out of service in the Darfur city of Genena and an accurate count of the wounded was still hard to make, the doctors' union added in a statement posted on their official Facebook page late Sunday.

The fighting in Genena, which broke out a few days after Sudan's two rival generals took arms against each other in Khartoum, pointed to the possibility that conflict in the capital could spiral to other parts of the East African country.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes that erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors' statement. The number of the wounded among civilians has jumped to more than 2560.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

