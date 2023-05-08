Left Menu

Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India

Three people died when an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed through the roof of a house in a village in the northern border state of Rajasthan on Monday, the air force said on Monday. The MiG-21, dubbed "the flying coffin" by the Indian media, has been the country's key fighter jet since its introduction in 1963 but has been plagued by crashes in recent years.

Reuters | Rajasthan | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:19 IST
Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died when an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed through the roof of a house in a village in the northern border state of Rajasthan on Monday, the air force said on Monday. The single-seater MiG-21 crashed after the pilot experienced an onboard emergency and ejected, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

"The aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives," it said. The pilot ejected safely and sustained minor injuries in the process, the air force said, adding that a court of inquiry had been set up to investigate the cause of the accident.

India has plans to ground its entire fleet of the Soviet-era fighter jet by 2025, local media reported last year. The MiG-21, dubbed "the flying coffin" by the Indian media, has been the country's key fighter jet since its introduction in 1963 but has been plagued by crashes in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023