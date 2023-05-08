Left Menu

Transport businessman murdered in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 48-year-old man who was into transport business was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, police said.

The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa @ Palasingh, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, an official from Kalamboli police station said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The motive behind the killing was not yet known, the official said.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased's son, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the assailants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

