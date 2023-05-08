Jharkhand: Five Maoists surrender before security forces, one arrested

Five Maoists including two carrying a total reward of Rs 15 lakh on their head, surrendered before security forces in Ranchi on Monday, police said.

The surrendered Maoists were identified as 'zonal commander' Amarjit Yadav alias Lakhan Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, 'sub-zonal commander' Shahdev Yadav alias Latan Yadav, carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty, 'sub-zonal commander' Neeru Yadav alias Salim, 'sub-zonal commander' Santosh Bhuniyan alias Sukan and member Ashok Baiga alias Ashok Parhiya.

Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Amol V Homkar said, ''These five Maoists were wanted in various cases in different police stations of Jharkhand's Chatra, Palamu and Hazaribag districts and Bihar's Gaya and Aurangabad districts.'' Amarjit was wanted in 81 cases, Shahdev in 53 cases, Neeru in 60 cases, Santosh in 27 cases and Ashok in two Maoist-related cases, he said.

The ultras were active in the Kauleshwari sub-zone in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, which has been a stronghold of CPI Maoist for the past 30 years.

''The security forces have been running an operation against the ultras for the past one year in the region. With today’s surrender, the Kauleshwari sub-zone has almost been made free from the banned ultra outfit,'' the IGP said.

Homkar said on the input provided by the surrendered Maoists, a large number of arms and ammunition was recovered.

''Two AK-56 rifles, one SLR rifle, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles, one US-made rifle, one air gun, two country-made rifles, one pistol and 1,855 ammunition of different calibres and other explosives were recovered,'' he said. Meanwhile, an 'area commander' of CPI Maoist, who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was arrested from Latehar district, police said on Monday. The Maoist Kajesh Ganjhu, who was wanted in 24 cases including murder in different police stations of Latehar, Gumla and Lohardaga districts, was arrested from Hesla, around 80 km from the capital Ranchi, on Sunday late night, Latehar Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said. The SP said that a loaded country-made pistol and live bullets were seized from the Maoist, who was involved in an attack on a police party at Lukaiya More in Chandwa.

