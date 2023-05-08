Two held for extorting money from spa owner in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a salon and spa owner, an official said on Monday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against four accused, of whom two were arrested from Kalyan, the official from Vashi police station said.

A salon and spa owner had alleged that the accused had approached her and other spa owners claiming that they were running a sex racket in their facilities and demanded Rs 15,000 from them every month as protection money, he said.

The accused took Rs 15,000 from the complainant on May 7, following which she lodged a complaint with the police, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the remaining accused.

