Left Menu

Two held for extorting money from spa owner in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-05-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 18:46 IST
Two held for extorting money from spa owner in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a salon and spa owner, an official said on Monday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against four accused, of whom two were arrested from Kalyan, the official from Vashi police station said.

A salon and spa owner had alleged that the accused had approached her and other spa owners claiming that they were running a sex racket in their facilities and demanded Rs 15,000 from them every month as protection money, he said.

The accused took Rs 15,000 from the complainant on May 7, following which she lodged a complaint with the police, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the remaining accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023