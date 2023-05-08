Left Menu

Two died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bundi

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:55 IST
Two persons, including a student, allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday, Police said.

A 21-year-old undergraduate student allegedly jumped before a moving train at Hastinapur railway gate under the Keshorai Patan police station area, they said.

Sadanand Meena, a resident of Nimotakhedli village, was returning from an examination centre in Kota after appearing in a final-year paper there, police said.

Prima facie, poor performance at the test was likely to be the reason behind the suicide, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ankit Jain said. The exact reason can only be ascertained after the postmortem report is received, he added.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family, Jain said.

No suicide note was recovered from the deceased's possession, ASI at Keshorai Patan police station Harishankar Sharma said. A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered, he added.

Dawood Ibrahim (25), a resident of a slum under the Keshorai Patan Police Station, also allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said.

No suicide note was recovered from his possession, Sharma said.

Postmortem of the body was conducted Monday afternoon, he said, adding a case was registered and investigation taken up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

