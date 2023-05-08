Left Menu

Man's body found in forest area in Himachal's Hamirpur

The body of a man was found in the densely forested area in Pakka Bharo here on Monday with syringes and liquor bottles lying near the spot, police said. Liquor bottles and syringes were recovered from the spot where the body was found, police said.In another incident, Ashok Kumar was also found dead in the bathroom of a local dharamshala rest house.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man was found in the densely forested area in Pakka Bharo here on Monday with syringes and liquor bottles lying near the spot, police said. Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Kandaghat posted, worked as an anesthesiologist at Radhakrishnan Medical College and Hospital, they said.

According to police, Kumar left his rented house in the morning and the search started when he was neither spotted in the house nor the hospital and no communication could be established.

Kumar's car was found parked on the bypass road between Pakka Bharo to Mattansiddh and his body was recovered from the dense forest area uphill, they said.

The forensic team was called to the spot to collect the evidence and the body was taken into custody, they said. Liquor bottles and syringes were recovered from the spot where the body was found, police said.

In another incident, Ashok Kumar was also found dead in the bathroom of a local 'dharamshala' (rest house). The police have taken the body into its custody and sent it for a post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

