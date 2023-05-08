Left Menu

MP: Truck driver shot dead in Morena district

PTI | Morena | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:07 IST
MP: Truck driver shot dead in Morena district
A truck driver was shot dead inside his vehicle by assailants over an old enmity in the early hours of Monday in the Noorabad area of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a police official said.

The incident took place when the driver, identified as Kallu Gaud (57), was sleeping inside the truck after parking it along the Mumbai-Agra highway. When the assailants came to know about his presence, they fatally attacked him inside the cabin of the goods carrier, Noorabad police station in-charge Bhumika Dube said.

Enraged over the killing, family members of the victim blocked the highway, disrupting road traffic for more than an hour, the official said.

Later, cops pacified them and noted the names of four suspects identified by the victim's family, Dube said.

A case was registered and further probe was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

