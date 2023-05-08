Left Menu

We want to create many Dhonis in all sports, says TN CM launching Championship Foundation

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who launched the Tamil Nadu Championship Foundation, an initiative of the sports department, here on Monday said his government wanted to create many Dhonis in cricket and all sports.The foundation, which will serve as an ideal springboard for sports promotion in the state, is a public-private partnership venture.

Updated: 08-05-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:15 IST
The foundation, which will serve as an ideal springboard for sports promotion in the state, is a public-private partnership venture. A total of Rs 23.50 crore has been received as contribution, including the government's share, within five days of the pre-launch of the event on May 3, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Popular cricketer M S Dhoni launched the logo and portal of the foundation, which is a unique initiative of the sports department.

A logo and mascot for the Chief Minister's trophy besides a theme song were also unveiled on the occasion.

''Like everyone in Tamil Nadu, I am also a very big fan of M S Dhoni. Recently, I went to Chepauk (stadium) twice to watch Dhoni's batting. I hope our adopted son of Tamil Nadu will continue to play for CSK,'' the Chief Minister said on the occasion.

Commending Dhoni for his spectacular rise, Stalin said the cricketer who hailed from a humble background rose to become a national icon through his hard work. ''He is an inspiration to millions of youth.'' ''That's why he is the ambassador of this unique initiative (TN Championship Foundation). We want to create many more Dhonis from our Tamil Nadu, not just in cricket but in all sports,'' Stalin said.

Responding to a plea made by his son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi, the chief minister announced a contribution of Rs 5 lakh from his own funds towards the foundation.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi gave the assurance that he would take all efforts to make the state ''a sports power of the Indian subcontinent''. He exuded the hope that the foundation would identify and nurture talent among youth in the state.

