Left Menu

ED arrests Kerala financier who 'siphoned off' Rs 240 crore of depositors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:31 IST
ED arrests Kerala financier who 'siphoned off' Rs 240 crore of depositors
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has arrested a Kerala-based financier who is alleged to have duped 1,000 people of about Rs 240 crore by promising them high rates of return on their deposits.

Venugopal S, proprietor of Kechery Enterprises, was taken into custody after the agency obtained permission from a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

He was already in the custody of Kerala Police -- Punalur police station in Kollam district -- which first began investigation against him and his company.

The court sent Venugopal to four-day remand of the ED for ''investigation into the offence of money laundering in connection with collection of illegal deposits from public to the tune of Rs 240 crore'', the agency said in a statement.

It alleged Venugopal ''cheated'' the depositors by not repaying the amounts collected from them.

''The accused, while accepting the deposits from general public, assured high returns ranging from 15-18 per cent every year and assured them that Kechery Enterprises was having the recognition of RBI,'' the agency alleged.

He also told the depositors that their investments are secured and that they had the option to withdraw their investments at any time and that his business entity had all approvals from the state and central governments, it said.

Eventually, more than 1,000 persons were cheated in the scam in and around southern districts of Kerala, the ED said.

''Investigation is in progress to trace the proceeds of the crime and other beneficiaries who have assisted him (Venugopal) in the scam,'' the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023