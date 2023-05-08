Mumbai cops detain 2 teenage boys for killing man

Two teenage boys were detained by police on Monday for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man near the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road in Mumbai with sharp weapons.

The body of the victim with multiple stab injuries was spotted by local people who alerted the police in the morning, an official said.

Police tracked down the two boys after analysing CCTV camera footage and detained them. A case of murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Arms Act, the official said, adding that police are investigating the motive behind the crime.

