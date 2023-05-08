Left Menu

Mumbai cops detain 2 teenage boys for killing man

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 22:25 IST
Two teenage boys were detained by police on Monday for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man near the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road in Mumbai with sharp weapons.

The body of the victim with multiple stab injuries was spotted by local people who alerted the police in the morning, an official said.

Police tracked down the two boys after analysing CCTV camera footage and detained them. A case of murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Arms Act, the official said, adding that police are investigating the motive behind the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

