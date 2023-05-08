Left Menu

MP: Indore shopkeeper fined Rs 40,000 for storing modified 'silencers' used in motorcycles

The traffic police have launched a campaign against the installation of such silencers, the official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-05-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 22:54 IST
MP: Indore shopkeeper fined Rs 40,000 for storing modified 'silencers' used in motorcycles
  • Country:
  • India

A court here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on a shopkeeper for storing modified silencers that generate a shrill sound once fitted in motorcycles. A police spokesperson said the chief judicial magistrate of the district court imposed the fine under the Motor Vehicles Act. The traffic police on May 3 seized 109 ''modified'' silencers from a shop in Chhoti Gwaltoli area, he said.

In a similar case, the court imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on another shopkeeper, also from Chhoti Gwaltoli area, on May 6 after eight modified silencers were seized from his shop, the spokesperson said. The traffic police have launched a campaign against the installation of such silencers, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023