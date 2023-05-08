Maha: Sanitary inspector held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Thane district

A sanitary inspector of the Ambernath municipal council in Thane district of Maharashtra was nabbed on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for passing bills for toilet cleaning work, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said. The civic official had demanded a bribe of Rs 1,85,000 from an employee of a company which was given a contract to clean public toilets and to pass the bill, it said.

The amount was brought down to Rs 1 lakh after negotiations.

Meanwhile, the company approached the Thane unit of ACB.

The sanitary inspector was nabbed at the civic office on Monday evening while accepting the bribe, the ACB said.

Further investigation is underway.

