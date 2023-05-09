Left Menu

Olympics-U.S. man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

A man that U.S. prosecutors charged with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics pleaded guilty on Monday, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York said. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 01:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 01:39 IST
Olympics-U.S. man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

A man that U.S. prosecutors charged with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics pleaded guilty on Monday, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York said. Eric Lira, 43, last year became the first individual charged under the Rodchenkov Act, a federal law that allows criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors.

Prosecutors said that Lira, who was arrested in January 2022, distributed drugs, including human growth hormone, to athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had previously pleaded not guilty. Lira could face as many as 10 years in prison, but would likely get less under his plea agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023