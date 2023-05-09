Left Menu

PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids underway at six places in Tamil Nadu; 2 detained

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:54 IST
PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids underway at six places in Tamil Nadu; 2 detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a case related to unlawful activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two people, officials said.

Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai regional president of PFI and Sadiq Ali, the SDPI district secretary of Theni have been detained, officials said, adding the raids are underway in Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts.

So far, nearly a dozen cadre of PFI have been arrested by the NIA since registering the case early last year.

The case relates to conspiracy and unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, the officials said.

They said the outfit has been accused of organizing training with deadly weapons for the cadres and using them to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and state levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

