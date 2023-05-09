Left Menu

Tanur boat accident: Search operations by NDRF continue

The National Disaster Response Force NDRF, which was deployed for search and rescue operations in connection with the boating tragedy here that claimed 22 lives, continued to look for victims on the river bed on Tuesday in view of doubts over the exact number of people on the vessel.

Tanur boat accident: Search operations by NDRF continue
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which was deployed for search and rescue operations in connection with the boating tragedy here that claimed 22 lives, continued to look for victims on the river bed on Tuesday in view of doubts over the exact number of people on the vessel. The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 pm on Sunday. According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years and there were 37 persons onboard the ill-fated boat. However, several bystanders and some of the survivors have claimed that the actual number of passengers may have been more than that as it was the last trip of the boat and as a result a lot of people had boarded the vessel. ''As a matter of abundant caution, the NDRF is carrying out search operations on the river,'' a police officer told PTI. The officer also said that the boat owner, who was caught from Kozhikode on Monday, has been brought to Malappuram, but not to the Tanur police station where a case has been registered against him for operating the vessel without a licence. The owner is also likely to be produced in court during the day, the officer said.

