Three men arrested for firing in air in Delhi's Seelampur, no one injured

Three have been arrested for allegedly firing in the air following a fight in northeast Delhis Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday. Police received a PCR call at 11.08 pm on Sunday informing them about the fight and the firing incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 11:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three have been arrested for allegedly firing in the air following a fight in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday. Police received a PCR call at 11.08 pm on Sunday informing them about the fight and the firing incident. During the investigation, it was revealed said that some people, who were known to each other, were engaged in a fight in Seelampur's K-Block. After the fight stopped, some men came to the spot and fired in the air, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

No one was injured in the firing incident, the police officer said. The accused have been identified as Adil (23), Faisal (23) and Asgar (23) -- all residents of Seelampur. The accused do not have any criminal history, police added. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and three accused have been arrested, police said, adding two firearms have been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

