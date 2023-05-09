Left Menu

Boat tragedy: Kerala police constitutes special investigation team

The Kerala police on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team to probe the tragic boat mishap which had claimed 22 lives in Tanur area of Malappuram district on Sunday evening. State police chief Anil Kant issued an order entrusting Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das S with heading the team, an official statement said here.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team to probe the tragic boat mishap which had claimed 22 lives in Tanur area of Malappuram district on Sunday evening. State police chief Anil Kant issued an order entrusting Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das S with heading the team, an official statement said here. Tanur DYSP V V Benny, Tanur station house officer Jeevan George and Kondotty ASP Vijay Bharat Reddy are the other members of the special investigation team. The probe would be held under the direct supervision of Neeraj Kumar Gupta, IG, North Zone, it said. The DGP directed to complete the probe and submit the report at the earliest, the statement added. While announcing a judicial probe into the tragedy on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also said that a special investigation team of the Kerala police would also probe the matter. The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 pm on Sunday. According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years and there were 37 persons onboard the ill-fated boat.

