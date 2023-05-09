Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia failed to capture Bakhmut by May 9 deadline

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:19 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia failed to capture Bakhmut by May 9 deadline
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Russian forces had failed to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut before the May 9 Russian holiday marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

A Ukrainian general said on Sunday that Russia was still hoping to capture Bakhmut before Tuesday's Victory Day events, and a military spokesman said fighting there continued on Tuesday.

Fierce fighting in Bakhmut has lasted months and Moscow sees capturing the city as a stepping stone to taking other cities in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023