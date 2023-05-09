Left Menu

Maha: Two held for bid to kill man in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:35 IST
Maha: Two held for bid to kill man in Palghar
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly trying to kill a man over a monetary dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The man's uncle had taken a loan of Rs 800 from a friend of the accused, but it was not returned.

On Monday night, the accused arrived the shop of the man in Boisar area and allegedly attacked him and his friend with a sickle, a police spokesperson said.

The accused were later arrested and booked under relevant provisions, he added.

