AU Chairperson Commission welcomes scheduled Constitutional Referendum in Mali

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the announcement made by the Transition Authorities in Mali, on the convening of a constitutional referendum on 18 June 2023, to adopt the new Constitution; as part of key collective efforts towards the return to constitutional order.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission commends all efforts afforded by the Transition Authorities, including the establishment of the Independent Electoral Organ and respective mechanisms aimed at ascertaining the timeous and effective operationalization of the transition calendar.

Furthermore, the Chairperson calls on Malian political actors, religious groups and other stakeholders to constructively engage the transitional authorities toward building an inclusive, democratic and capable State. He appeals to all national stakeholders to contribute to the success of the referendum by putting the interest of the country first.

The Chairperson pledges the continued support of the African Union Commission in accompanying the Authorities and people in Mali, towards the seamless and effective delivery of the transition mandate and reiterates the need for an inclusive, transparent and credible management of the transition process, ahead of the upcoming elections in March 2024.

