Left Menu

AU Chairperson Commission welcomes scheduled Constitutional Referendum in Mali

He appeals to all national stakeholders to contribute to the success of the referendum by putting the interest of the country first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:07 IST
AU Chairperson Commission welcomes scheduled Constitutional Referendum in Mali
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the announcement made by the Transition Authorities in Mali, on the convening of a constitutional referendum on 18 June 2023, to adopt the new Constitution; as part of key collective efforts towards the return to constitutional order.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission commends all efforts afforded by the Transition Authorities, including the establishment of the Independent Electoral Organ and respective mechanisms aimed at ascertaining the timeous and effective operationalization of the transition calendar.

Furthermore, the Chairperson calls on Malian political actors, religious groups and other stakeholders to constructively engage the transitional authorities toward building an inclusive, democratic and capable State. He appeals to all national stakeholders to contribute to the success of the referendum by putting the interest of the country first.

The Chairperson pledges the continued support of the African Union Commission in accompanying the Authorities and people in Mali, towards the seamless and effective delivery of the transition mandate and reiterates the need for an inclusive, transparent and credible management of the transition process, ahead of the upcoming elections in March 2024.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023