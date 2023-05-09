Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Mathura court adjourns hearing till May 23

A court here on Tuesday adjourned till May 23 the hearing in a case related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute following a request by defence counsel for extending the date for a report from the revenue department on the mosque.

Civil judge (senior division) of the fast-track court, Neeraj Gaund, was scheduled to hear arguments on sending Amin (a revenue department official) to the mosque for carrying out measurements, District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said. In the suit Bal Krishna and others versus Intezamia Committee of Shahi Idgah and others, the fast-track court had on March 29 ordered for a report by Amin.

“The defence counsel earlier requested the fast-track court to extend the date for calling an 'Amin report' as his application for transfer of the suit to another court is pending in the court of Mathura district judge,” Gaur said.

Defence counsel Niraj Sharma had moved an application in the district court for transferring the suit to some other court.

Since no action has so far been taken by the district judge in the transfer application who has fixed next hearing for May 22, the fast-track court of civil judge (senior division) also extended the date for hearing on sending a revenue department official to the mosque till May 23, the district government counsel said.

Narrating the sequence of events, Gaur said that civil judge (senior division-III) Sonika Verma on December 8 last year had ordered a commission report of Shahi Idgah mosque, instructing Amin to submit the report on January 20, 2023.

Later, the suit was transferred to the fast-track court, which on March 29 also ordered for the Amin report.

On April 5, the fast-track court suspended its earlier order directing for a report from the revenue department on Shahi Masjid Idgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here when the defence counsel presented a ruling of the Allahabad High Court and another ruling of the Supreme Court regarding giving priority to hearing on maintainability of the suit.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel also submitted an application in the court of district judge, Mathura for the transfer of the suit in some other court.

However, petitioner's counsel Shailesh Dubey said he will request the court to revoke the earlier order of calling Amin report by presenting some pertinent points in the next hearing.

According to the government counsel, Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of civil judge senior division (III) on December 8 last year for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah which they claim has been constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)