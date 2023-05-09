Andhra Pradesh CM launches ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, 1902 helpline

Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:44 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched ''Jaganannaku Chebudam'' (Let’s tell Jagan brother), an improvised version of ''Spandana'', a platform for resolving people’s grievances.

He also launched 1902, a toll-free grievance redressal helpline number as part of this scheme.

''During my padayatra, I have heard the plight of several people, and around 90-95 per cent of the problems are man-made and if the government is fair, there will be a solution to such problems,'' said Reddy in a press note shared by the State government.

Under ''Jaganannaku Chebudam'', the State government will proactively reach out to people, gather their grievances in a focused manner and address them on mission mode.

District Collectors, Commissioners, Secretaries and all the other officials involved in this programme would focus on resolving people’s grievances on a priority basis, the Chief Minister said. Likewise, for effective implementation, project monitoring units (PMUs) have been established at mandal, district, state and Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) level.

Similarly, the DGP, Chief Secretary and CMO officials would review PMUs in a timely manner for quick redressal of grievances.

Moreover, people can directly dial the CMO if they are facing any difficulty in receiving schemes like YSR Pension Kanuka and other welfare benefits, including YSR Arogyasri services, issues related to revenue records and others.

Explaining how the toll-free number works, the Chief Minister said people can dial 1902 to register their grievances. On sharing the grievance, a unique YSR (your service request) identity would be generated and regular updates would be shared via text messages on the status of their application.

