US imposes sanctions son of Mexico's El Chapo -Treasury website

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a son of former Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Treasury Department's website showed.

The sanctions against Joaquin Guzman Lopez, which also target three other Mexican individuals and two Mexican entities, come after the Justice Department charged

three of El Chapo's sons with running a fentanyl trafficking operation. The other individuals targeted were Mario Esteban Ogazon Sedano, Saul Paez Lopez, and Raymundo Uribe Perez, according to the Treasury Department's website.

Lopez is a first cousin of El Chapo's son, a document on the website said.

