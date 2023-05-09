Left Menu

US imposes sanctions son of Mexico's El Chapo -Treasury website

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:55 IST
US imposes sanctions son of Mexico's El Chapo -Treasury website

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a son of former Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Treasury Department's website showed.

The sanctions against Joaquin Guzman Lopez, which also target three other Mexican individuals and two Mexican entities, come after the Justice Department charged

three of El Chapo's sons with running a fentanyl trafficking operation. The other individuals targeted were Mario Esteban Ogazon Sedano, Saul Paez Lopez, and Raymundo Uribe Perez, according to the Treasury Department's website.

Lopez is a first cousin of El Chapo's son, a document on the website said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023