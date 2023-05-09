Left Menu

Man dies after co-worker blows compressed air inside rectum in Kerala

A 36-year-old guest worker from Assam died after a fellow worker allegedly used a compressor machine to blow air inside his rectum, police said on Tuesday. Police said Mintu died at a nearby hospital and a case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against Sidharth, who also hails from Assam.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:18 IST
Man dies after co-worker blows compressed air inside rectum in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old guest worker from Assam died after a fellow worker allegedly used a compressor machine to blow air inside his rectum, police said on Tuesday. The incident occured near Perumbavoor here on Monday. Both of them were working in a private establishment. Police said Mintu died at a nearby hospital and a case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against Sidharth, who also hails from Assam. Section 304 provides punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. ''Sidharth claimed that they used to blow compressed cold air at each other due to the hot weather. But this time he tried to blow it into Minto's rectum and the latter fell unconscious. He was taken to hospital but could be saved,'' police said. Police took Sidharth into their custody for further interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023