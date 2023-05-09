Left Menu

Delhi man duped of over Rs 80,000 on pretext of selling e-scooter

The victim had lodged a complaint saying he found online a dealer who sold electric scooters and offered him a favourable deal, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:09 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested from Maharashtra for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of over Rs 80,000 on the pretext of selling him an electric scooter, police said on Tuesday. The victim had lodged a complaint saying he found online a dealer who sold electric scooters and offered him a favourable deal, a senior police officer said. The accused charged the man Rs 499 as the booking fee and Rs 80,999 for the e-scooter that he promised to deliver within a week. On asking for a receipt, the complainant was asked to transfer more money, following which he suspected fraud and lodged a complaint, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the accused's bank account was traced to one Rajendra Shivram Panda, a resident of Maharashtra, following which a raid was conducted and Panda was nabbed from Dombiwali East in Thane on Saturday. Upon interrogation, Panda said he used to design fake advertisements of electric scooters and introduce himself as Raghav Sharma when an interested buyer contacted him, the police said.

He then used to ask the victims for money by promising them to deliver the scooter within a week, they added.

