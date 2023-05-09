17-year-old girl raped by three persons in Jharkhand's Ghatsila

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when she was returning home from a fair, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Chakulia police station area in Ghatsila sub-division on Monday night, they said.

The accused persons stopped her, and took her to a secluded place after threatening her. There, they took turns in allegedly raping her, police said.

The accused then left her at the spot and fled. She somehow managed to reach home, and told her family the whole incident, they said.

A police complaint was then filed, based on which an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

All the accused have been identified and they would be arrested soon, officer-in-charge of Chakulia police station Varun Kumar Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)