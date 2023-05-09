Left Menu

17-year-old girl raped by three persons in Jharkhand's Ghatsila

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Jharkhands East Singhbhum district when she was returning home from a fair, police said on Tuesday.The incident happened in Chakulia police station area in Ghatsila sub-division on Monday night, they said.The accused persons stopped her, and took her to a secluded place after threatening her.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:33 IST
17-year-old girl raped by three persons in Jharkhand's Ghatsila
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when she was returning home from a fair, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Chakulia police station area in Ghatsila sub-division on Monday night, they said.

The accused persons stopped her, and took her to a secluded place after threatening her. There, they took turns in allegedly raping her, police said.

The accused then left her at the spot and fled. She somehow managed to reach home, and told her family the whole incident, they said.

A police complaint was then filed, based on which an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

All the accused have been identified and they would be arrested soon, officer-in-charge of Chakulia police station Varun Kumar Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023