Gang kills criminal after dispute in Latur city
PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:10 IST
Country:
- India
A 35-year-old history-sheeter was killed by a gang in Latur city of Maharashtra following a dispute at dinner on Monday, police said.
The man was attacked with a knife, stick, bricks and stones. As many as 19 people were involved in the crime, an official said. Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
