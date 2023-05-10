Left Menu

Governor of Russia's Kursk says 'enemy' drone shot down; no injuries

Russia's air defence forces shot down an "enemy" drone in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, its governor said on Wednesday, adding that falling debris damaged a gas pipeline and a house. No one was hurt," the regional governor, Roman Starovoyt, said on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Governor of Russia's Kursk says 'enemy' drone shot down; no injuries
However, Kyiv has recently said that undermining Russia's logistics is part of preparation for a planned counteroffensive.

