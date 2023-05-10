Russian governor says drones tried to attack military facility
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:20 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Wednesday that two drones attempted to attack a military facility in his region, but failed.
"As a result of intervention measures, one of them veered off course and went down, while the second was destroyed by gunfire," governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement