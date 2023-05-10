Left Menu

Tunisian security officer wounded in synagogue shooting dies

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 10-05-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 14:37 IST
A Tunisian security officer wounded in Tuesday's shooting attack outside a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba has died, TAP news agency reported on Wednesday citing hospital sources, bringing the death toll to six including the shooter.

The shooter, a National Guard member, killed a colleague at a naval installation then travelled to the synagogue and opened fire on police and visitors before he was shot dead.

 

