Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste meets Haryana CM

Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence here on Wednesday.

The Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development held discussions with the chief minister about various public welfare schemes being run by the central and state governments, said an official statement.

During the meeting, he also discussed the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID) scheme being implemented by the Haryana government. Kulaste also paid a courtesy visit to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya here. The 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (PPP), family information data depository, is an e-governance scheme to promote ''paperless'' and ''faceless'' delivery of services to citizens, according to the state government.

