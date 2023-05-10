Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:22 IST
Three-member judicial commission to probe into Kerala boat tragedy
The Kerala government on Wednesday constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate into the tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people in Malappuram district three days ago.

Headed by retired high court judge V K Mohanan, the commission will have technical experts Neelakandan Unni (Retd. Chief Engineer, Inland Waterways Authority of India) and Suresh Kumar (Chief Engineer, Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Limited) as members.

The decision to constitute the panel was taken by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today.

After visiting the victims in the hospitals in Malappuram on Monday, the Chief Minister had announced a judicial inquiry into the matter and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of those who died in the accident.

Besides, Rs 25 lakh was also sanctioned for the medical expenses of the injured and rescue operations.

Apart from this, the Cabinet meeting also decided to bear the medical expenses of the injured for further treatment.

The boat carrying around 37 people capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area Sunday evening.

A special investigation team of the Kerala police was also constituted on Tuesday to probe the matter.

