Left Menu

Traders see stronger case for an end to Fed rate hikes after CPI data

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:16 IST
Traders see stronger case for an end to Fed rate hikes after CPI data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The case for the Federal Reserve ending its interest-rate hike campaign got a little stronger on Wednesday after a government report showed U.S. consumer inflation rose a touch less than expected in April, a sign of progress in the Fed's fight against price pressures.

Futures tied to the Fed's policy rate rose after the Labor Department report, and now reflect a nearly 90% chance of the Fed leaving rates at their current 5%-5.25% in June. Traders had priced in about an 80% chance of a June pause just before the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023