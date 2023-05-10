Left Menu

US Rep. Santos charged with fraud, money laundering -statement

Updated: 10-05-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:52 IST
Republican U.S. Representative George Santos, who has resisted calls to resign for lying about his resume, was charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was expected to appear later in the day at a federal court in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

