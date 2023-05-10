US Rep. Santos charged with fraud, money laundering -statement
Republican U.S. Representative George Santos, who has resisted calls to resign for lying about his resume, was charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
He was expected to appear later in the day at a federal court in New York.
