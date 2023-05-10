UP: Man gets 20-year jail term for raping girl

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Rajendra alias Chotu (24) was convicted by the court and sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping the eight-year-old girl in December 2019, government counsel Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said.

An FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against Rajendra on the complaint of the father of girl, he said.

