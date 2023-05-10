Left Menu

Supreme Court Bar Association expresses concern over Manipur violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:25 IST
Supreme Court Bar Association expresses concern over Manipur violence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) expressed concern on Wednesday over the recent ethnic violence that rocked Manipur, leaving at least 60 people dead.

The executive committee of the SCBA, at its meeting held on Wednesday, unanimously voiced its concern over the incidents of violence in the northeastern state and expressed solidarity with the victims.

''Supreme Court Bar Association is in touch with the High Court Bar Association of Manipur and would extend financial assistance as and when required,'' a release issued by the bar body read.

Concerned over the huge loss of lives and property, the top court had asked the Centre and the Manipur government on Monday to step up the relief-and-rehabilitation efforts for those hit by the ethnic violence, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.

At least 60 people have been killed in the clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

The apex court had emphasised that due arrangements must be made in the relief camps and those sheltered there should be provided with basic amenities like food and medical facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023