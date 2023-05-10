Left Menu

Young woman drowns in sea at Someshwar beach in Karnataka

A 20-year-old student who went for a picnic with her childhood friend drowned in the sea off Someshwar beach near here on Wednesday, police said. Sources said Kaveri lost her balance while walking on a seaside rock and fell into the sea.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:13 IST
Young woman drowns in sea at Someshwar beach in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old student who went for a picnic with her childhood friend drowned in the sea off Someshwar beach near here on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kaveri, a resident of Badami who was pursuing B Com course in Mangaluru. Sources said Kaveri lost her balance while walking on a seaside rock and fell into the sea. Though Coast Guard and local swimmers jumped into the waters and brought her back to the shore, she was dead by then, police said. Ullal police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023