UP: IAS officer's son shoots self

A 40-year-old son of a retired IAS officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow on Wednesday, police said.

''One Piyush Dwivedi resident of Vikas Nagar Sector 3 was found dead inside the bathroom of his house. He had a bullet injury on his head,'' Investigation Officer (IO) Avnish Kumar Mishra said. The deceased was the son of retired Uttar Pradesh Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Prem Narayan Dwivedi.

''As per the information provided by the family members it appears that Piyush Dwivedi locked himself inside the bathroom in the morning and shot himself on his head using a handgun registered in the name of his father,'' the IO said. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, he added.

No suicide note was recovered from the house. Police are suspecting family disputes as the reason behind the incident.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination and initiated an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

