Remaining terror groups involved in recent attacks will be eliminated soon: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the groups involved in recent terror incidents in twin border districts of Rajouria and Poonch will be eliminated soon.

He said a fresh strategy will be chalked out in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramba districts to further improve the security situation in the region.

Two terrorist attacks on the army in Poonch and Rajouri districts on April 20 and May 5 left five soldiers dead.

''It is difficult to say whether it is a newly infiltrated group (of terrorists) or an old one. But terrorist groups from Pakistan are infiltrating with weapons and explosives to engineer terror strikes. To eliminate them after identification, forces and police are working together.

''At several places, they have been identified and subsequently eliminated. The remaining groups which have engineered the recent terror attacks will soon be eliminated'', Singh told reporters here.

He said there was some loss to the forces in one or two operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts as the two regions are different due to the difficult terrain and proximity to the Line of Control.

But there have been several successful operations as well against terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch districts, he stressed.

In half a dozen operations, infiltrators were killed and groups involved in the ferrying of weapons and narcotics to this side were eliminated and weapons seized. ''In three to four operations, terrorists who had infiltrated to this side were killed,'' he said.

Singh said that security forces and police are working hard to maintain peace.

''The prime task is to remove the threat or elements involved in terrorism or groups of terrorists coming from across as they threaten peace in J-K'', he said.

In this regard, operations are going on in both Kashmir and Jammu regions, he said.

''We have several successful operations to our credit. When Prime Minister came here, two terrorists of a Fidayeen group were neutralised. Two operations to neutralise terrorists at Nagrota were successful. Those involved in the IED blasts were arrested. Those involved in the blasts in Katra, Rajouri, Poonch were arrested''.

The DGP spoke of security agencies exposing the dropping of weapons and narcotics through drones.

He added that Pakistan-sponsored conspiracies of sending weapons and narcotics have been exposed.

Referring to the G20 event in Srinagar, he said it would highlight the change brought in Jammu and Kashmir and help attract more tourists.

''Huge infrastructure projects are going on. Peace is prevailing in the area. Schools are not closed due to strikes. Tourism is on a high pitch. ... All arrangements have been finalised. It will be a good event. This event will help people further'', he said.

He termed Pakistan as ''the mother of the narcotics trade in the world''.

''The entire trade is coming from Pakistan. Pakistan has been using narcotics for terrorism, All this came through drones from Pakistan. Police have cracked several cases among them. Action has been taken against those involved in the narcotic cases.

''There is a conspiracy to destroy society and police are undertaking measures to counter it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)