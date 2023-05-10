Left Menu

MP govt brings back 24 students stuck in Manipur: Official

More than 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to students from the state stranded in Manipur on Monday and assured them of all possible help.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:22 IST
MP govt brings back 24 students stuck in Manipur: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday night brought back 24 students from the state who were stuck in violence-hit Manipur, a senior official said. While 23 students were flown to Indore via Kolkata by a regular flight, another student reached Nagpur from where he will travel to his home in Chhindwara in MP, said Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

He said the rest 23 students would leave for their homes in different districts. Karn Kunte, one of the students who returned from Manipur, said the situation in the north-eastern state was very serious.

''We did not come out of our hostel for six days. We were constantly hearing scary reports about violence,'' he told PTI at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport.

Kunte, a resident of Indore city, said he was very happy to return home. It was an emotional reunion with parents for Kune at the airport. As soon as he came out of the airport, his mother hugged him and kissed his forehead. At least 60 people have been killed in the clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to students from the state stranded in Manipur on Monday and assured them of all possible help. He had also spoken with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh over the phone on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023