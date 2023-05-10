Left Menu

China objects to proposal by India to blacklist Jaish-e Mohammed leader Abdul Rauf Azhar at UN

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:27 IST
China has objected to a proposal by India to blacklist senior Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations.

It is learnt that China objected to the proposal from India to add the leader of a Pakistan-based terror organisation to the UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions list.

Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, had been sanctioned by the US in December 2010. In August last year, China put a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist and subject him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

The US Department of Treasury had in December 2010 designated "Abdul Rauf Azhar, a senior leader of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM), for acting for or on behalf of JEM''. PTYI YAS PY PY PY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

