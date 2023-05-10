Left Menu

Depressed woman jumps to death from 11th floor of Mumbai building

A 55-year-old woman battling depression allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of a commercial complex in suburban Borivali in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday evening, she jumped from the 11th floor of the commercial complex. Police have not found any suicide note at the spot, the official said.

A 55-year-old woman battling depression allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of a commercial complex in suburban Borivali in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The deceased woman is survived by her husband and son. ''She was depressed for the last two months. On Wednesday evening, she jumped from the 11th floor of the commercial complex. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead,'' an official said, adding the deceased called up her son before taking the plunge. Police have not found any suicide note at the spot, the official said. A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

