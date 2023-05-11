Left Menu

HC dismisses bail plea of Karwariya brothers in Jawahar Yadav murder case

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-05-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 00:00 IST
HC dismisses bail plea of Karwariya brothers in Jawahar Yadav murder case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the bail applications of Surya Bhan Karwariya, Kapil Muni Karwariya, Uday Bhan Karwariya and one more person in the 1986 Jawahar Yadav murder case. A two judge bench of Justice Salil Kumar Rai and Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal on Tuesday rejected the pleas of the convicts. The appellants plea was that while passing the conviction order, the sessions judge failed to consider the serious inconsistency in the statements of prosecution witnesses, and that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the appellants beyond reasonable doubt.

It was also argued that the plea of alibi of the appellants was not considered though they had produced witnesses in support thereof that they were present at some other place at the time of the incident.

The court, however, did not accept the arguments and observed, ''Contention of the appellants that the plea of alibi was not considered though they have produced defence witnesses in support thereof is unfounded because once the incident is proved by the eyewitnesses and the defence could not impeach the credibility of the eyewitnesses during cross-examination, therefore, the plea of alibi cannot be accepted.'' The court, while rejecting the bail plea, observed, ''In view of the above, considering the gravity of offence and evidence on record, we do not find this case fit for bail, therefore, the bail applications of the appellants are rejected.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023