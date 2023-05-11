Left Menu

Fire at foam factory in UP; 2 injured, 2 go missing

A major fire broke out in a foam factory in Faridpur police station area here on Wednesday, leaving two people injured, police said.Two people are also missing and efforts are on to trace them, they said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 11-05-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two people are also missing and efforts are on to trace them, they said. According to police, the fire broke out as factory workers were about to end their day's work. The 'Ashoka Foam Showroom', owned by Ashok Goyal, is located in Jade village of Faridpur. ''Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they struggled for over three hours to control the fire,'' SP (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

Dayashankar, station in-charge of Faridpur, said the cause for the fire is not yet known. He added that goods worth lakhs of rupees are feared damaged in the blaze.

